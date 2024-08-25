Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $13.86 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

