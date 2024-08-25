Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $13.70 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $84,200 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Rent the Runway

(Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

