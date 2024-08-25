Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

