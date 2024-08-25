Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,192 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

