Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,075 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 329.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $68,683,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE G opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

