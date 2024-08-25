Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial



Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

