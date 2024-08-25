Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 753.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 221,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTN stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

