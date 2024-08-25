Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1,674.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DT opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.