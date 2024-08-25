Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $12,044,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 619.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

