Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 786.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

