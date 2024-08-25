Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CMTG opened at $8.09 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

In other news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

