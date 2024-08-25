Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

