Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

