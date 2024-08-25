Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,194,746 shares in the company, valued at $662,961,716.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,445 shares of company stock worth $62,486,878. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.