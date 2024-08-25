Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of FULT opened at $19.28 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.