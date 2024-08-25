Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

