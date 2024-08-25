Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMR opened at $226.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day moving average is $314.69. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.59 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

