Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,922 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

