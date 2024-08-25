Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

