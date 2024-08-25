Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $165.07 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

