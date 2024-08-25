Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

