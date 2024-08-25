Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

