Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

