Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 45,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SF opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.