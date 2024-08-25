Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $194.09 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

