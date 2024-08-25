Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,712 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.32 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

