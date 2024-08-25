Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $232.25 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.95.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

