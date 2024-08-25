Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

