Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Knowles by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

