Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86,127 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.78%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

