Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Bank of America raised their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

