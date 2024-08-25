Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 92,923 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

LBRT opened at $20.70 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

