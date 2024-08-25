Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 186,886 shares.The stock last traded at $7.87 and had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Noah alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOAH

Noah Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $2.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 121.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Noah by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 52.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.