Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

