Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $166,688.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.