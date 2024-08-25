Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $186,691,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,001,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,885 shares of company stock worth $306,645 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

