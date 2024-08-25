NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NWE opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.