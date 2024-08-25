Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $15.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 9.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 343,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Novavax by 53.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $1,251,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

