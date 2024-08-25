Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 0%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.92. Approximately 548,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,418,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

