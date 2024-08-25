Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 1.9%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.49 and last traded at $137.46. Approximately 1,026,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,430,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $614.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile



Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

