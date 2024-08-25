NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.60. 489,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,966,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

