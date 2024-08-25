Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio
In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 820,669 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.