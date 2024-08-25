Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 820,669 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

