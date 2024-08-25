Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

