OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OGC stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3851133 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

