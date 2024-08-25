OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2,580.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 505,700 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 147,923 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.