Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 3.7%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.96. 25,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 836,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $668.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,973.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.