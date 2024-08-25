Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 396471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

