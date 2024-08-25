OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stake Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4,329.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $953,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $48.81 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

