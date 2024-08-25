ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.