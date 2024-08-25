OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.41

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 243165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpan

OneSpan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.